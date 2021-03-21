Joinn Laboratories China : PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JOINN LABORATORIES (CHINA) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6127)

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus has been partially exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators on behalf of the International Underwriters on March 19, 2021 in respect of 40,800 H Shares (the "Over-allotment Shares"), representing approximately 0.09% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option. The Over-allotment Shares will be issued and allotted by the Company at HK$151.00 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering.

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

Pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Sunday, March 21, 2021, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by CLSA Limited, the Stabilization Manager, or any person acting for it during the stabilization period are set out in this announcement.

The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus has been partially exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators on behalf of the International Underwriters on March 19, 2021 in respect of an aggregate of 40,800 H Shares, representing approximately 0.09% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option. The Over-allotment Shares will be issued and allotted by the Company at HK$151.00 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering.

APPROVAL OF LISTING

Approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares has already been granted by the Listing Committee. Listing of and dealing in the Over-allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on March 24, 2021.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY UPON COMPLETION OF THE PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and immediately after completion of the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option is as follows:

Description of Shares

Immediately before the Immediately after the completion of partial exercise completion of partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option of the Over-allotment Option Approximate Approximate Number of % of issued Number of % of issued issued Shares share capital issued Shares share capital

A Shares 227,454,729 84.00% 227,454,729 83.99% H Shares issued under the Global Offering 43,324,800 16.00% 43,365,600 16.01% Total 270,779,529 100% 270,820,329 100% USE OF PROCEEDS

The Company will receive the net proceeds of approximately HK$5.9 million (after deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses in connection with the exercise of the Over-allotment Option) for the 40,800 H Shares to be issued and allotted following the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option and will use the net proceeds for the purposes as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus.

Pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Sunday, March 21, 2021, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by CLSA Limited, the Stabilization Manager, or any person acting for it during the stabilization period are set out below:

(a) over-allocation of an aggregate of 6,498,700 H Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;

(b) successive purchases of an aggregate of 6,457,900 H Shares in the price range of HK$127.4 to HK$150.5 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilization period. The last purchase made by the Stabilization Manager on the market during the stabilization period was on March 19, 2021 at the price of HK$150.5 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%); and

(c) the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators on behalf of the International Underwriters on March 19, 2021 in respect of an aggregate of 40,800 H Shares, representing approximately 0.09% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price per Offer Share.

The portion of the Over-allotment Option which has not been exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators on behalf of the International Underwriters lapsed on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

PUBLIC FLOAT

Immediately after the end of the stabilization period and after the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option, the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(b) of the Listing Rules.

On behalf of the Board of Directors JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd.

Feng Yuxia

Chairperson

Hong Kong, March 21, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Ms. Feng Yuxia as the Chairperson and executive Director, Mr. Zuo Conglin, Mr. Gao Dapeng, Ms. Sun Yunxia, Dr. Yao Dalin as executive Directors, Mr. Gu Xiaolei as a non-executive Director, and Mr.

Sun Mingcheng, Dr. Zhai Yonggong, Mr. Ou Xiaojie and Mr. Zhang Fan as independent non-executive Directors.