Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCBN   KZ0007786572

JOINT STOCK COMPANY BANK CENTERCREDIT

(CCBN)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  06/07/2022
434.00 KZT   -0.62%
02:54pJOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit JSC announced the payment of the seventh coupon on its bonds KZ2C00004554 (CCBNb32)
PU
07/05JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : A joint general meeting of shareholders of JSC "Bank CenterCredit" and JSC "Eco Center Bank" (DB JSC "Bank CenterCredit") will be held on September 5
PU
06/22JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Composition of Management Board of Eco Center Bank (SB of Bank CenterCredit) changed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Joint Stock Bank CenterCredit : Bank CenterCredit JSC announced the payment of the seventh coupon on its bonds KZ2C00004554 (CCBNb32)

07/08/2022 | 02:54pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank CenterCredit JSC announced the payment of the seventh coupon on its bonds KZ2C00004554 (CCBNb32)
08.07.22 19:47
/KASE, July 8, 2022/ - Bank CenterCredit JSC (Almaty) informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on the payment of the seventh coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00004554 on July 7, 2022 (main market of KASE, category "bonds", CCBNb32). According to the said message, the mentioned remuneration was paid in the amount of 2,251,497,061.50 tenge. [2022-07-08]

Disclaimer

Bank TsentrKredit AO published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 13:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOINT STOCK COMPANY BANK CENTERCREDIT
02:54pJOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit JSC announced the payment of the seventh..
PU
07/05JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : A joint general meeting of shareholders of JSC "Bank Cente..
PU
06/22JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Composition of Management Board of Eco Center Bank (SB of ..
PU
06/15JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : BCC Invest announces payment of dividends to holders of un..
PU
06/10JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Eco Center Bank (SB of Bank CenterCredit) will pay dividen..
PU
06/08JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 29th coupon on bond..
PU
06/08JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 25th coupon on bond..
PU
06/03JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 45th coupon on inte..
PU
06/01JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Interest rate for 46th coupon period on international bond..
PU
05/24Bank Centercredit Jsc Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 55 813 M - -
Net income 2020 12 509 M - -
Net cash 2020 35 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75 547 M 158 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart JOINT STOCK COMPANY BANK CENTERCREDIT
Duration : Period :
Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Galim Abilzhanovich Khusainov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Bakhytbek Rymbekovich Baiseitov Chairman
Rizvangul Vakhidova Director-Accounting & Operations Support
Frans Jozef Klaas Werner Independent Director
Anvar Galimullaevich Saidenov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOINT STOCK COMPANY BANK CENTERCREDIT9.05%158
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.34%336 938
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.39%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.95%238 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.52%168 330
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.67%152 069