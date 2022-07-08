Joint Stock Bank CenterCredit : Bank CenterCredit JSC announced the payment of the seventh coupon on its bonds KZ2C00004554 (CCBNb32)

08.07.22 19:47

/KASE, July 8, 2022/ - Bank CenterCredit JSC (Almaty) informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on the payment of the seventh coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00004554 on July 7, 2022 (main market of KASE, category "bonds", CCBNb32). According to the said message, the mentioned remuneration was paid in the amount of 2,251,497,061.50 tenge. [2022-07-08]