Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCBN   KZ0007786572

JOINT STOCK COMPANY BANK CENTERCREDIT

(CCBN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
376.00 KZT   -1.28%
04:52aJOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 29th coupon on bonds KZ2C00000545 (CCBNb18)
PU
04:52aJOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 25th coupon on bonds KZ2C00000594 (CCBNb23)
PU
06/03JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 45th coupon on international bonds XS0245586903 (CCBNe3)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Joint Stock Bank CenterCredit : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 25th coupon on bonds KZ2C00000594 (CCBNb23)

06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 25th coupon on bonds KZ2C00000594 (CCBNb23)
08.06.22 14:42
/KASE, June 8, 2022/ - Bank CenterCredit JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on June 7, 2022 of the 25th coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00000594 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, CCBNb23). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT403,476,315.00. [2022-06-08]

Disclaimer

Bank TsentrKredit AO published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOINT STOCK COMPANY BANK CENTERCREDIT
04:52aJOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 29th coupon on bond..
PU
04:52aJOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 25th coupon on bond..
PU
06/03JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 45th coupon on inte..
PU
06/01JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Interest rate for 46th coupon period on international bond..
PU
05/24Bank Centercredit Jsc Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/24JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Composition of Management Board of Bank CenterCredit chang..
PU
05/06Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit completed the acquisition of JSC SB Alfa-Bank Kaz..
CI
04/21Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit agreed to acquire JSC SB Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan fro..
CI
2021Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021Joint Stock Company Bank Centercredit Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 55 813 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 12 509 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net cash 2020 35 947 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66 753 M 155 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart JOINT STOCK COMPANY BANK CENTERCREDIT
Duration : Period :
Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Galim Abilzhanovich Khusainov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Bakhytbek Rymbekovich Baiseitov Chairman
Rizvangul Vakhidova Director-Accounting & Operations Support
Frans Jozef Klaas Werner Independent Director
Anvar Galimullaevich Saidenov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOINT STOCK COMPANY BANK CENTERCREDIT-5.53%155
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.07%382 022
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.30%292 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%237 340
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%183 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.96%172 347