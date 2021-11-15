Joint Stock " Gas To Liquid : Technology project and business plan submitted to the Ministry of Oil of the Federal Republic of Iraq

1.2. GTL «Gas to Liquid» PJSC Technology Achievements

PJSC "GTL" has created a cost-effective patented technology in the form of units (plants) operating in Russia for the processing of associated petroleum and natural gas into pure hydrogen and liquid products.

We participated in Expo 2017 Astana - "Energy of the Future" and demonstrated our technologies to more than 130 countries of the world. Representatives of more than 60 countries of the world expressed a desire to use our technologies to extinguish oil and gas flares in order to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide and other combustion products into the atmosphere.

With the receipt for their own needs of cheap environmentally friendly motor fuel and their chemical compounds, including hydrogen and other chemical compounds for the needs of the local industry.

Due to financial constraints, we were today able to start implementing our environmental projects in eight countries by creating joint projects with 50/50 equity financing.

We can supply ready-made GTL installations to all countries of the world, primarily for extinguishing oil and gas flares and solving the environmental problem of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

The main objective of our project is a reduction of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.