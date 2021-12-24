Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ukraine
  4. PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Joint Stock Company "Raiffeisen Bank Aval
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAVL   UA4000069603

JOINT STOCK COMPANY "RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL

(BAVL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Joint Stock "Raiffeisen Bank Aval : 10% of instant discount on Booking.com with premium Mastercard cards from Raiffeisen Bank

12/24/2021 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
10% of instant discount on Booking.com with premium Mastercard cards from Raiffeisen Bank

The holders of Mastercard Platinum and Mastercard World Elite premium cards from Raiffeisen Bank can get another special offer.

Make a booking for future trips on Booking.com with your card and get the instant 10% discount.

How to use the offer?

1. Register / log in your Booking.com account and follow the link https://sp.booking.com/index.html?aid=2166635&label=ua

2. Unlock this offer by clicking "Access offers" and enter promo code: premium10

3. Choose the dates of travel and the desired type of accommodation to see the rate and the reward amount.

4. Select "Pay now" option and get the instant 10% discount from Mastercard.

The offer is valid until August 31, 2022 and available only for bookings made via the link above.

The discount is applied from the final price of Genius (Booking.com discount program), but subject to payment at the time of booking (the discount does not apply to customers who choose the option "Pay later").

More details are on mastercard.ua

#RaifHot

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank Aval PAT published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOINT STOCK COMPANY "RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL
06:17aJOINT STOCK "RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL : 10% of instant discount on Booking.com with premium Ma..
PU
12/23JOINT STOCK "RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL : EBRD, Raiffeisen boost МSMEs funding in Ukraine
PU
11/23Joint Stock Company "Raiffeisen Bank Aval" Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quart..
CI
09/02Raiffeisen Bank Appoints Thomas Matejka as Deputy Chairman of the Board
CI
08/10Joint Stock Company Raiffeisen Bank Aval Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
05/27Joint Stock Company Raiffeisen Bank Aval Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
04/08Joint Stock Company Raiffeisen Bank Aval Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
2020Raiffeisen Bank Aval Announces Executive Changes
CI
2019Public Joint Stock Company Raiffeisen Bank Aval Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
2018Raiffeisen Bank Aval Announces Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 544 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 673 M 1 013 M 1 016 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 6 608
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart JOINT STOCK COMPANY "RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL
Duration : Period :
Joint Stock Company
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 UAH
Average target price 0,42 UAH
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
Managers and Directors
Martin Grüll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pavlo Sheremeta Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Oleksandrivna Derevyanko Member-Supervisory Board
Andreea Moraru Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL13.92%1 013
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 859
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.91%74 827
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%63 499
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.70%55 682
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-10.44%52 762