Joint Stock "Raiffeisen Bank Aval : 10% of instant discount on Booking.com with premium Mastercard cards from Raiffeisen Bank

The holders of Mastercard Platinum and Mastercard World Elite premium cards from Raiffeisen Bank can get another special offer.

Make a booking for future trips on Booking.com with your card and get the instant 10% discount.

How to use the offer?

1. Register / log in your Booking.com account and follow the link https://sp.booking.com/index.html?aid=2166635&label=ua

2. Unlock this offer by clicking "Access offers" and enter promo code: premium10

3. Choose the dates of travel and the desired type of accommodation to see the rate and the reward amount.

4. Select "Pay now" option and get the instant 10% discount from Mastercard.

The offer is valid until August 31, 2022 and available only for bookings made via the link above.

The discount is applied from the final price of Genius (Booking.com discount program), but subject to payment at the time of booking (the discount does not apply to customers who choose the option "Pay later").

More details are on mastercard.ua

