JOINT STOCK COMPANY "RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL

Joint Stock "Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Apply for the World Cup tickets with premium Visa card from Raiffeisen Bank

02/03/2022 | 04:49am EST
Apply for the World Cup tickets with premium Visa card from Raiffeisen Bank

Football fans - holders of premium cards Visa Signature and Visa Infinite from Raiffeisen Bank have the unique opportunity to get access to apply for tickets to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar*.

To submit the preliminary application for tickets you need:

1. Go to www.fifa.com/tickets and click on "FIFA World Cup".

2. Click "Apply for tickets" on ticket sales page.

3. "Login" or "Register" on the site using your personal information, such as: name and email address (providing personal information you will get the notification after the draw).

Important!

• At this stage, any payment details are not requested, the cardholder only "submits an application" to purchase tickets.

• The draw to determine the possibility of purchasing tickets will be held in 2-3 months.

• If you win in the draw, you will receive an e-mail notification. The letter will include the link to enter payment details for purchasing tickets.

* The offer is valid until February 8, 2022.

More information - https://fifa.powerappsportals.com/en-US/qatar2022

Good luck visiting one of the brightest events of the year!

#RaifHot

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank Aval PAT published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 544 M 230 M 6 544 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 160 M 920 M 26 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,00x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 6 608
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Martin Grüll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pavlo Sheremeta Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Oleksandrivna Derevyanko Member-Supervisory Board
Andreea Moraru Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL0.00%920
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%160 231
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.10%80 538
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%66 932
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.97%55 309
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-2.25%53 881