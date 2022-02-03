Joint Stock "Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Apply for the World Cup tickets with premium Visa card from Raiffeisen Bank

Football fans - holders of premium cards Visa Signature and Visa Infinite from Raiffeisen Bank have the unique opportunity to get access to apply for tickets to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar*.

To submit the preliminary application for tickets you need:

1. Go to www.fifa.com/tickets and click on "FIFA World Cup".

2. Click "Apply for tickets" on ticket sales page.

3. "Login" or "Register" on the site using your personal information, such as: name and email address (providing personal information you will get the notification after the draw).

Important!

• At this stage, any payment details are not requested, the cardholder only "submits an application" to purchase tickets.

• The draw to determine the possibility of purchasing tickets will be held in 2-3 months.

• If you win in the draw, you will receive an e-mail notification. The letter will include the link to enter payment details for purchasing tickets.

* The offer is valid until February 8, 2022.

More information - https://fifa.powerappsportals.com/en-US/qatar2022

Good luck visiting one of the brightest events of the year!

