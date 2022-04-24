Jollibee Foods : Change in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares
04/24/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number 774873. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-388-7714. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION doing business under the name and style of Jollibee5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 10/F JOLLIBEE PLAZA BUILDING, 10 F. ORTIGAS JR. AVENUE, ORTIGAS CENTER, PASIG CITYPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8634-11119. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares (JFC)
1,110,554,821
Treasury Shares
16,447,340
Preferred Shares (JFCPA)
3,000,000
Preferred Shares (JFCPB)
9,000,000
Jollibee Foods CorporationJFC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares References: Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares
Background/Description of the Disclosure
The change in number of issued and outstanding shares was primarily due to the issuance of 30,833 shares to the employee participants of the stock option plan (MSOP) through the Exercise and Hold mode. These shares were paid in full by the employee participants.
As of April 22, 2022, the subject shares have been issued and recorded in the books of the Corporation.
Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares
