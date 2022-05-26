Jollibee Foods : Change in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 25, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 77487
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-388-771
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION doing business under the name and style of Jollibee
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 10/F JOLLIBEE PLAZA BUILDING, 10 F. ORTIGAS JR. AVENUE, ORTIGAS CENTER, PASIG CITY Postal Code1605
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8634-1111
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common (JFC)
|
1,111,523,548
|
Treasury Shares
|
16,447,340
|
Preferred Shares (Series A)
|
3,000,000
|
Preferred Shares (Series B)
|
9,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -
Jollibee Foods CorporationJFC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares References: Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
The change in number of issued and outstanding shares was primarily due to the issuance of 352,666 shares to the employee participants of the stock option plan (MSOP) through the Exercise and Hold mode. These shares were paid in full by the employee participants.
As of May 24 2022, the subject shares have been issued and recorded in the books of the Corporation.
Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares
Issued Shares
|
Type of Security /Stock Symbol
|
Before
|
After
|
Common / JFC
|
1,127,970,888
|
1,128,323,554
Outstanding Shares
|
Type of Security /Stock Symbol
|
Before
|
After
|
Common / JFC
|
1,111,523,548
|
1,111,876,214
Other Changes, if any
|
In percent
|
Before
|
After
|
Public float
|
43.33
|
43.35
|
Foreign Ownership level
|
22.24
|
22.15
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Corazon Palomar
|
Designation
|
Assistant Vice President, Investors Relations
