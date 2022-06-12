Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Jollibee Foods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JFC   PHY4466S1007

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION

(JFC)
  Report
2022-06-09
201.00 PHP   -3.83%
06/12JOLLIBEE FOODS : Change in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares
PU
06/05JOLLIBEE FOODS : Change in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares
PU
06/02JOLLIBEE FOODS : Change in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares
PU
Summary 
Summary

Jollibee Foods : Change in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares

06/12/2022 | 11:43pm EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 13, 20222. SEC Identification Number 774873. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-388-7714. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION doing business under the name and style of Jollibee5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 10/F JOLLIBEE PLAZA BUILDING, 10 F. ORTIGAS JR. AVENUE, ORTIGAS CENTER, PASIG CITY Postal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8634-11119. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares (JFC) 1,111,920,214
Treasury Shares 16,447,340
Preferred Shares (JFCPA) 3,000,000
Preferred Shares (JFCPB) 9,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Jollibee Foods CorporationJFC PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares References: Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The change in number of issued and outstanding shares was primarily due to the issuance of 4,000 shares to the employee participant of the stock option plan (MSOP) through the Exercise and Hold mode. These shares were paid in full by the employee participant.

As of June 10, 2022, the subject shares have been issued and recorded in the books of the Corporation.

Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Issued Shares
Type of Security /Stock Symbol Before After
Common / JFC 1,128,367,554 1,128,371,554
Outstanding Shares
Type of Security /Stock Symbol Before After
Common / JFC 1,111,920,214 1,111,924,214
Other Changes, if any
In percent Before After
Public float 43.35 43.35
Foreign Ownership level 22.31 22.23
Filed on behalf by:
Name Corazon Palomar
Designation Assistant Vice President, Investors Relations

Disclaimer

Jollibee Foods Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 03:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
