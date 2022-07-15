Jollibee Foods : Change in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 15, 2022

77487

000-388-771

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION doing business under the name and style of Jollibee

PHILIPPINES

10/F JOLLIBEE PLAZA BUILDING, 10 F. ORTIGAS JR. AVENUE, ORTIGAS CENTER, PASIG CITY

Postal Code

1605

(632) 8634-1111

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common Shares (JFC) 1,111,930,214 Treasury Shares 16,447,340 Preferred Shares (JFCPA) 3,000,000 Preferred Shares (JFCPB) 9,000,000

-

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Jollibee Foods Corporation

JFC

Subject of the Disclosure Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares Background/Description of the Disclosure The change in number of issued and outstanding shares was primarily due to the issuance of 51,667 shares to the employee participants of the stock option plan (MSOP) through the Exercise and Hold mode. These shares were paid in full by the employee participants.



As of July 13 2022, the subject shares have been issued and recorded in the books of the Corporation.

Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol Before After Common / JFC 1,128,377,554 1,128,429,221

Type of Security /Stock Symbol Before After Common / JFC 1,111,930,214 1,111,981,881

In percent Before After Public float 43.34 43.35 Foreign Ownership level 21.68 21.68

Filed on behalf by: Name Corazon Palomar Designation Assistant Vice President, Investors Relations

Issued SharesOutstanding SharesOther Changes, if any