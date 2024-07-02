Jollibee Foods Corporation is a Philippines-based company, which is involved primarily in the development, operation and franchising of quick service restaurants (QSRs) under the trade names Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Milksha and Common Man Coffee Roasters. Its segments include food service, franchising, and support services. The food service segment is involved in the operations of QSRs and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Company-owned and franchised QSR outlets. The franchising segment is involved in the franchising of the Company's QSR store concepts. The support services segment provides services to the Companyâs independent franchisees like repairs and maintenance of store equipment, staffing, helpdesk services, and other business activities in support of the QSR systems.