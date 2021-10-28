Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Jollibee Foods Corporation
  News
  Summary
    JFC   PHY4466S1007

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION

(JFC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 10/27
244.2 PHP   +3.83%
11:33aStatement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
10:53aChange in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares
PU
10:53aMaterial Information/Transactions
PU
Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities

10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Jollibee Foods CorporationJFC PSE Disclosure Form 17-7 - Statement of Changes in Beneficial
Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Name of Reporting Person Antonio Chua Poe Eng (through Honeyworth Corporation)
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer Director
Description of the Disclosure

SEC Form 23-B

Filed on behalf by:
Name Corazon Palomar
Designation Assistant Vice President, Investors Relations

Disclaimer

Jollibee Foods Corporation published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
