Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/05 04:10:00 pm
267.62 USD   +1.76%
08:48aConrad Miami hotel sold, will rebrand to AKA
PU
08:01aJLL completes sale of iconic Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club
PR
11/05Upper West Side pre-war elevator building comes to market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Conrad Miami hotel sold, will rebrand to AKA

11/08/2021 | 08:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mast Capital is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Miami. Mast Capital and its affiliates have invested in deals representing over $2 billion in total project capital, with a focus on value-add and opportunistic investments. To learn more about Mast Capital, please visit mastcapital.com.

Angelo Gordon is an alternative investment management firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $44 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit angelogordon.com.

Electra America Hospitality Group (EAHG) is a unique joint venture between Electra America, a leading real estate operator and capital provider, and AKA, the global leader in luxury hotel residences.

Korman Communities is a product of four generations of innovation, leadership, passion, and hard work. Built on a sound foundation of family values, Korman today represents creativity, integrity, market savvy and proven performance in the real estate and investment arenas. For more, please visit korman.com.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 13:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
08:48aConrad Miami hotel sold, will rebrand to AKA
PU
08:01aJLL completes sale of iconic Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club
PR
11/05Upper West Side pre-war elevator building comes to market
PU
11/04Suburban Boston office property trades for $6.46M
PU
11/04JLL advised new joint venture on plans to invest $2B in multi-tenant warehousing
PR
11/04JLL Advises New Joint Venture on Plans to Invest $2B in Multi-Tenant Warehousing
CI
11/04Southern California Class A seniors housing community refinanced
PU
11/04JLL Valuation Advisory expands in the Pacific Northwest
PU
11/04Raymond James Adjusts Jones Lang LaSalle's Price Target to $302 from $282, Keeps Outper..
MT
11/04Government real estate expert strengthens JLL Public Institutions team
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 794 M - -
Net income 2021 887 M - -
Net Debt 2021 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 506 M 13 506 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 267,62 $
Average target price 314,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED80.37%13 506
CBRE GROUP, INC.70.09%34 989
KE HOLDINGS INC.-70.70%21 472
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-51.32%16 838
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.12%8 617
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.60.82%6 445