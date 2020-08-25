Corrigo : Launches New Partner Programs to Expand World's Largest CMMS Ecosystem

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrigo, a JLL company and world's most widely adopted facilities management platform, today launched a new partner program, including the indirect channel availability of its computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) through partnerships with Acumatica and Sage Intacct. The launch of indirect channel availability provides an entry point for companies looking to leverage the Corrigo ecosystem and platform. This marks the first time Corrigo's modern, full-featured CMMS has been available through third-party Value-Added Resellers (VARs).

With 4.3 million users in 122 countries and supported by more than 30,000 service providers, Corrigo is the most trusted platform for multi-location facilities management—whether for 10, 100 or 10,000 facilities. Designed with a focus on making multi-location facilities management teams successful, Corrigo is the ideal option for those managing maintenance and repair for companies operating in multiple or large locations.

"Companies with large real estate portfolios often struggle to manage and maintain facilities, and the COVID-19 pandemic has put even more pressure on facilities management teams to quickly adapt to change," said Tim Bernardez, President, Corrigo. "The Corrigo platform is the marketplace where enterprises and service providers meet to get work done and help grow their businesses. Our new partner program enables all parties to leverage the Corrigo ecosystem to connect to the services they need to create real, measurable value for their businesses from a trusted and proven resource."

When facilities are managed reactively, studies show that programs take three times as long to complete work and spend up to 10 times the cost. Corrigo is the end-to-end CMMS and facilities maintenance management system (FMMS) designed to take multi-location building maintenance and repair operations from reactive to proactive. Corrigo's intelligent data platform, automated tools, and reporting visibility enable facilities teams to improve processes and reduce costs.

The launch of indirect channel availability is an important step toward enabling businesses of all sizes to better integrate and connect their technology stacks. Corrigo is even more powerful when connected to the rest of the technology stack, enabling unprecedented visibility into—and control over—cost, performance and outcomes for any chosen facilities operating model or staffing model. With hundreds of custom integrations, Corrigo's web services are extensive and well-proven over many releases. Easy-to-deploy Corrigo connectors built on these web services are now becoming available for a growing number of products.

Corrigo is part of JLL Technologies, a strategic division of JLL created to expand the company's suite of commercial real estate technology products and services. JLL Technologies offers a comprehensive real estate technology portfolio, from business intelligence platforms to smart office solutions to cutting-edge proptech startups.

About Corrigo

Corrigo is the world's largest Facilities Management platform operating in 122 countries, connecting 2.2 million locations to over 4.3 million users worldwide. Corrigo delivers facilities management and asset management solutions that connect all participants in one platform, including industry-leading mobility, technician management, vendor management, and open API. Since launching in 1999, Corrigo has processed over 700 million work transactions. In addition, Corrigo is actively involved in giving back to the communities it serves, including Corrigo Cares, a performance-based philanthropic program that provides more than 1 million meals annually via Feeding America, the U.S.'s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Corrigo is a wholly owned subsidiary of JLL and a part of JLL Technologies. Learn more at Corrigo.com or on Twitter @CorrigoInc .

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 94,000 as of March 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com .

