    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Grocery-anchored neighborhood center in growing DFW suburb trades

11/02/2021 | 09:30am EDT
DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Westside Market, a fully leased, 93,377-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by Tom Thumb in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, Texas.

JLL represented the seller. Tabani Group, Inc. acquired the asset.

Westside Market is at 5550 FM 423 in Frisco, a north Dallas suburb that has grown faster than any other large city in the country over the last decade. Currently housing 100,347 residents within a three-mile radius of the property, the area is anticipated to balloon to 122,997 by 2025. The area is so popular that the Dallas Cowboys football team chose the city for its world headquarters and practice facility, which is less than five miles from the center.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Christopher Gerard and Ryan Shore.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 13:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
