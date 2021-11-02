Grocery-anchored neighborhood center in growing DFW suburb trades

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Westside Market, a fully leased, 93,377-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by Tom Thumb in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, Texas.

Westside Market is at 5550 FM 423 in Frisco, a north Dallas suburb that has grown faster than any other large city in the country over the last decade. Currently housing 100,347 residents within a three-mile radius of the property, the area is anticipated to balloon to 122,997 by 2025. The area is so popular that the Dallas Cowboys football team chose the city for its world headquarters and practice facility, which is less than five miles from the center.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Christopher Gerard and Ryan Shore.



