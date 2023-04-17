Advanced search
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
138.08 USD   +3.02%
JLL Announces Details of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/17/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 660-6392; the conference ID number is 5398158. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the conference ID number to be connected.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the company's Investor Relations website at ir.jll.com. The presentation slides to supplement the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins.

The webcast replay will be available for 12 months following the event on the Investor Relations website.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com.

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 103,000 as of December 31, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro
Phone: +1 312 228 2795
Email: Gayle.Kantro@jll.com

