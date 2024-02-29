For fifth year, firm recognized for strong environmental, social and governance efforts

CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been named to Barron's 2024 list of the Most Sustainable U.S. Companies, which scores companies based on a variety of environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, measures.

"We are honored to be consistently recognized by Barron's for our efforts to embed ESG into our company," says Erin Meezan, Chief Sustainability Officer for JLL. "Our inclusion on this list underscores how focused we are on shaping the future of real estate for a better world. From setting our own ambitious net-zero climate targets to providing industry-leading sustainability services to our clients, we're working to accelerate the adoption of ESG."

Each year Barron's partners with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in responsible investing, to rank ESG performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies by market value. Calvert analyzes how companies perform according to five key constituencies including shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet, and determines the top 100 rankings based on more than 230 ESG performance indicators.

In 2021, JLL announced its plans to reach net-zero by 2040 and was the first real estate company in the world to have its net-zero target validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative. JLL continues to be recognized globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to sustainability and has received the following awards in the last year:

Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

USA Today's America's Climate Leaders

Today's America's Climate Leaders Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity

Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies

