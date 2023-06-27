Report highlights achievements in climate action, healthy spaces and inclusive places

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL), released its 2022 ESG Performance Report, summarizing significant progress on its goal to transition its spaces to net-zero and achieve the 2030 World GBC Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment. JLL also reports it is on track to achieve key diversity commitments.

"I am pleased to report on the progress we have made to achieve our ESG commitments in 2022. Mirroring our resilient overall business performance, these achievements build on the strong foundations that underpin our ambitious long-term targets," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO.

Key highlights from JLL's 2022 report include the following:

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 34% across JLL occupied offices, exceeding the planned emissions reduction pathway

29% of electricity across JLL's global portfolio was supplied by, or sourced from, renewable sources

Achieved green building certificates across 54% of JLL offices in excess of 10,000 square feet, a 9% increase from 2021

Reached 37% female representation in JLL's top two management levels

Spent $2.24 billion globally with diverse and small business suppliers

"The actions we're taking have a significant impact beyond our portfolio and our enterprise," said Erin Meezan, JLL CSO. "With buildings responsible for over 60% of overall emissions in cities, decarbonizing as quickly and effectively as possible is critical for the future of all cities, countries and the planet."

As the first real estate company in the world with a net-zero target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, leading the way on sustainability is fundamental to JLL's purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world and to its future long-term growth strategy. For further information, visit: jll.com/sustainability.

