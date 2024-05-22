CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced that Susan Gore was elected as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors effective May 22, 2024. She will serve as a member of the Audit and Risk and Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committees.

Gore brings more than 30 years of accounting, auditing and finance experience to the JLL Board. Gore held various leadership roles at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) during her 33-year tenure with the firm. Most recently, Gore served as the Managing Partner of PwC's Global Technology and Information Security organization from 2016 until her retirement in 2022. She previously served as the Global Assurance Chief Operations Officer and PwC's US Assurance Transformation Leader. Prior to these roles, Gore was an Assurance partner providing professional accounting services to clients ranging from high-growth startups to large multi-nationals. From 2001 to 2006, Gore was the Chief Financial Officer of a late-stage venture backed software company and a Portfolio Advisor for a Silicon Valley Venture Capital firm.

Gore brings global leadership experience in technology and security services and executing digital transformation initiatives to the JLL Board. She also brings significant experience in finance, human capital, and operational planning, as well as considerable prior experience advising boards of directors and board committees, providing valuable insights and guidance on audit effectiveness and efficiencies.

"Susan brings extensive leadership experience in executing digital transformation initiatives to JLL," said Siddharth N. (Bobby) Mehta, Chairman of the JLL Board of Directors. "Her deep expertise in accounting and finance will be invaluable in strengthening our global operating platform and driving JLL's continued growth strategy."

"JLL is excited to welcome Susan Gore to the Board," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Her expertise on emerging technologies, combined with her deep understanding of accounting and finance, will greatly contribute to our strategic initiatives and reinforce our commitment to providing exceptional client services."

Gore holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Texas Christian University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

In another change to JLL's Board, Ann Marie Petach did not stand for re-election. Petach served as a Director since 2015 and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee from 2016 through 2023.

"On behalf of the Board and JLL, I would like to thank Ann Marie for her extensive contributions over the last nine years," said Ulbrich. "As our former Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, Ann Marie displayed exceptional leadership and expertise in overseeing the Company's financial matters, risk management, and corporate governance."

Mehta added, "Ann Marie has served our Board and the company's shareholders with extraordinary commitment. Her dedication, diligence and distinction have been instrumental in ensuring the Company's financial and operational soundness. We are incredibly grateful for her years of service."

In addition to Mehta, Gore and Ulbrich, JLL's Board members include Hugo Bagué, Matthew Carter, Jr., Tina Ju, Bridget Macaskill, Deborah H. McAneny, Moses Ojeisekhoba, Jeetu Patel, Larry Quinlan and Efrain Rivera.

