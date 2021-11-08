JLL's Hotels & Hospitality group expands U.S. tax team

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 - JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has expanded it's U.S. property tax team with the hiring of Eric Nisbet as a Senior Vice President. Nisbet will report directly to Senior Managing Director Louis Breeding.
In this newly created role, Nisbet will focus on helping hotel clients mitigate their property tax liabilities, purchase price allocations, transfer tax analysis rebates, and property tax projections for acquisition and disposition. Based in Los Angeles, his primary focus will be properties located in California.
"The landscape for hotel tax assessments for our clients is changing as a result of our successes in challenging how hotels are valued for property tax purposes," Breeding noted. "We are very excited to welcome Eric to our team. His background and expertise adds to our ever expanding practice, specifically along the west coast of the U.S."
"At JLL, we are focused on servicing clients throughout the entire life cycle of their hotel investment," Kristin Schneider, Chief Operating Officer, JLL"s Hotels & Hospitality Group said. "With property tax expenses being a significant line item on a hotel's P&L, bringing in a teammate with the depth of experience Eric has is critical to JLL's holistic approach of advising our clients on acquisitions, sales, or a hold-strategy as well as continuing to drive asset value."
The JLL Hotel tax team currently represents 81 clients consisting of 857 properties in 42 states across the U.S. The team represents over $30.7 billion in hotel assessments and has generated over $50 million in savings for our clients over the last three years.
JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed more transactions than any other hotels and hospitality real estate advisor over the last five years, totaling $83 billion worldwide. The group's 350-strong global team in over 20 countries also closed more than 7,350 advisory, valuation and asset management assignments. Our hotel valuation, brokerage, asset management and consultancy services have helped more hotel investors, owners and operators achieve high returns on their assets than any other real estate advisor in the world.
