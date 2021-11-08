JLL's Hotels & Hospitality group expands U.S. tax team

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 - JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has expanded it's U.S. property tax team with the hiring of Eric Nisbet as a Senior Vice President. Nisbet will report directly to Senior Managing Director Louis Breeding.

In this newly created role, Nisbet will focus on helping hotel clients mitigate their property tax liabilities, purchase price allocations, transfer tax analysis rebates, and property tax projections for acquisition and disposition. Based in Los Angeles, his primary focus will be properties located in California.



"The landscape for hotel tax assessments for our clients is changing as a result of our successes in challenging how hotels are valued for property tax purposes," Breeding noted. "We are very excited to welcome Eric to our team. His background and expertise adds to our ever expanding practice, specifically along the west coast of the U.S."

