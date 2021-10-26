JV equity partnership arranged for industrial to life sciences conversion

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $33 million joint venture equity partnership for the acquisition of a 71,168-square-foot vacant industrial warehouse at 10225 Willow Creek Rd. in the Scripps Ranch area of San Diego, California.

JLL worked on behalf of the Luminous Capital Management (LCM) to arrange the partnership with Austin-based Virtus Real Estate Capital. Additionally, the new ownership engaged JLL to lease the project.

Completed in 1979, the two-story industrial building features clear heights ranging from 14 to 16 feet, three roll-up doors, six platform docks, heavy power capabilities and ample parking. LCM plans to reposition the value-add property into a functional, high-image industrial asset for life sciences manufacturing uses. Renovations include creating 28-foot clear heights, which will better facilitate the production of pharmaceuticals and other therapeutics.

10225 Willow Creek Rd. is within the Interstate 15 Corridor, which is highly sought-after due to its proximity to the established life sciences clusters. The location also has easy access to Interstate 15 and nearby infrastructure needed for a successful biosciences project.



According to JLL Research's recent 2021 Life Sciences Lab Real Estate Outlook, the San Diego stands tall as the No. 3 life sciences cluster in the U.S. San Diego's supply of lab real estate dynamics, access to an educated talent pool, innovation and industry depth all contributed to its high ranking. Demand for lab space is anticipated to grow, as funding flows, talent and lab space supply grows, and the San Diego area stands to benefit from this influx.



The JLL Capital Markets debt team that represented LCM includes Managing Director John Chun and Senior Director John Marshall.



"Luminous' principals have both the track record and relationships to execute opportunistic business plans in a niche space that has been dominated by large institutions," Chun said. "JLL looks forward to helping Luminous scale their platform and capabilities."



JLL's Senior Managing Director Tim Olson, Market Lead, San Diego, and Managing Director Tony Russell are leading leasing efforts.



