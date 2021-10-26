Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/26 01:32:43 pm
262.55 USD   -1.30%
01:06pJV equity partnership arranged for industrial to life sciences conversion
PU
12:26pLos Angeles County single-tenant retail property sells
PU
12:26p$167M loan secured for Lower Manhattan condominium
PU
Summary 
Summary

JV equity partnership arranged for industrial to life sciences conversion

10/26/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $33 million joint venture equity partnership for the acquisition of a 71,168-square-foot vacant industrial warehouse at 10225 Willow Creek Rd. in the Scripps Ranch area of San Diego, California.

JLL worked on behalf of the Luminous Capital Management (LCM) to arrange the partnership with Austin-based Virtus Real Estate Capital. Additionally, the new ownership engaged JLL to lease the project.

Completed in 1979, the two-story industrial building features clear heights ranging from 14 to 16 feet, three roll-up doors, six platform docks, heavy power capabilities and ample parking. LCM plans to reposition the value-add property into a functional, high-image industrial asset for life sciences manufacturing uses. Renovations include creating 28-foot clear heights, which will better facilitate the production of pharmaceuticals and other therapeutics.

10225 Willow Creek Rd. is within the Interstate 15 Corridor, which is highly sought-after due to its proximity to the established life sciences clusters. The location also has easy access to Interstate 15 and nearby infrastructure needed for a successful biosciences project.

According to JLL Research's recent 2021 Life Sciences Lab Real Estate Outlook, the San Diego stands tall as the No. 3 life sciences cluster in the U.S. San Diego's supply of lab real estate dynamics, access to an educated talent pool, innovation and industry depth all contributed to its high ranking. Demand for lab space is anticipated to grow, as funding flows, talent and lab space supply grows, and the San Diego area stands to benefit from this influx.

The JLL Capital Markets debt team that represented LCM includes Managing Director John Chun and Senior Director John Marshall.

"Luminous' principals have both the track record and relationships to execute opportunistic business plans in a niche space that has been dominated by large institutions," Chun said. "JLL looks forward to helping Luminous scale their platform and capabilities."

JLL's Senior Managing Director Tim Olson, Market Lead, San Diego, and Managing Director Tony Russell are leading leasing efforts.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 355 M - -
Net income 2021 792 M - -
Net cash 2021 67,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 487 M 13 487 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 266,00 $
Average target price 305,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED77.39%13 487
CBRE GROUP, INC.65.69%34 518
KE HOLDINGS INC.-61.08%28 522
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-29.12%24 260
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION43.38%8 859
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.72.43%7 968