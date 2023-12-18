DENVER, Dec. 18, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $10.55 acquisition financing for Harbach Lofts, a class-A, 103-unit, boutique mid-rise apartment complex located in Des Moines, Iowa.



JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, VareCo, to secure the fixed-rate, ten-year Fannie Mae loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.

Harbach Lofts was originally constructed in 1906 as a furniture warehouse and converted to the 103-unit luxury apartment community in 2017. The community includes two five-story buildings featuring studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans, and units feature top-of-market finishes, such as stainless-steel appliances, original hardwood and polished concrete floors, quartz countertops and full-size in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a clubroom with kitchenette, a courtyard with lounge seating and BBQ areas, bicycle lounges and secure package lockers. The property also offers 6,384 square feet of ground floor retail that is 100% leased.

Situated at 300 SW 5th Street, Harbach Lofts is located in Downtown Des Moines directly off of E. MLK Jr. Parkway. The property benefits from the continued economic development taking place in the downtown core and the more than 10 million square feet of office space. Residents are also within walking distance to the "historic court district," which is widely known as the metro's primary entertainment destination.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Managing Director Tony Nargi and Director Will Haass.

"Tony and William's execution of this loan exceeded expectations from both the total net proceeds as well as fighting for every bps on the spread. Their ability to help us navigate through an extremely challenging treasury environment made the process much more enjoyable. We're incredibly grateful for their outstanding work," said founder and CEO of VareCo, Terrance Doyle.

