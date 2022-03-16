Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $13.1M in refinancing secured for San Diego multi-housing project

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $13.1 million in the permanent refinance of Blend-SD, a 54-unit, urban-coastal multi-housing community located in the Linda Vista neighborhood of San Diego, California.

JLL represented the borrower, Tailored Properties and The Niki Group, to secure a non-recourse, 10-year, 2.8-percent, fixed-rate permanent loan with five years interest-only through JLL's exclusive correspondent relationship with a major life insurance company. JLL selected this lender due to their ability to provide competitive proceeds, excellent loan terms, as well as early rate lock pre-CofO to alleviate any interest rate risk.

Built in 2021, Blend-SD consists of studios and one-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, smart thermostats, ample closet storage, oversized bathrooms with walk-in linen closet, vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry and private patios. Community amenities include ocean views, a gated parking garage, outdoor recreation centers and surfboard and bike storage rooms.

Located at 5585 Mildred St., the property offers convenient access to the I-5 and I-8, as well as State Route 163, and is within walking distance to public transit and commuter rail stops. Residents are close to hiking trails at Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and Nature Center and waterfront parks at Fiesta Island Park and Ski Beach Park. Nearby universities include University of California San Diego, University of San Diego and San Diego State University. Additionally, the community is proximate to San Diego Zoo, Fashion Valley, Riverwalk Golf Club and Mission Bay Park.

The JLL Capital Markets Advisory Team representing the borrower was led by Director Olga Walsh and Analyst Bharat Madan.

