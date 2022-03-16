Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $135.68M refinancing secured for Class A office in Downtown Denver

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Mar. 15, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $135.68 million refinancing for 1125 17th St., a Class A office building totaling 494,689 square feet in Downtown Denver, Colorado.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture partnership between Hines, Pearlmark and an undisclosed LP, to secure the five-year, floating-rate bridge financing through Deutsche Bank.

1125 17th St. is positioned on half of a city block at the corner of 17th and Lawrence Streets in Downtown Denver. The property is located within Denver's West CBD submarket at the convergence of LoDo and the central business district, and provides a 24-7 live-work-play environment with numerous walkable retail, multi-housing and sports and entertainment venues all nearby. With a Transit Score® of 98, 1125 17th St. has convenient access to Denver's Union Station, 16th St. Mall and multiple RTD light rail stops. Additionally, the asset has direct access to Interstate 25 via Auraria and 20th St. on ramps.

At 25 stories tall, 1125 17th St. offers 20,000-square-foot average floorplates, parking for more than 400 vehicles and a Starbucks on the ground level. Additional tenant amenities include a basketball and bocce court, full-service fitness club, juice and smoothie bar, EV car charging stations and lounge with conference space. The property was recently renovated in 2021 and is currently 60% leased to a diverse rent roll spanning many industries, including information technology, healthcare, financial services and energy.

"To align with the changing tenant needs and workplace of the future, the building will also undergo significant renovations," said Chris Crawford, senior managing director at Hines. "While more details will be announced in the coming weeks, plans include a reimagined front door arrival, a refreshed lobby with a concierge, a new ground floor restaurant as well as a state-of-the-art tenant conference center and exclusive rooftop terrace."

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Eric Tupler and Managing Director Chris McColpin.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:49:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Park City high-street retail property sells
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $67M in refinancing secured for a Minnesota multi-housin..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL launches proptech valuation products Valorem and AVM
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $135.68M refinancing secured for Class A office in Downt..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Increased demand fuels Unilev Capital industrial acquisi..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of upscale active adult community near Austin close..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Prince George's County Public Schools builds on success ..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Industrial portfolio in Atlanta and Jacksonville markets..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Charlotte-area regional shopping destination sells
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $13.1M in refinancing secured for San Diego multi-housin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 990 M - -
Net income 2022 979 M - -
Net cash 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 158 M 11 158 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float -
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 223,68 $
Average target price 302,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.95%11 158
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.30%28 502
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-26.02%11 731
KE HOLDINGS INC.-54.97%10 845
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-32.25%5 818
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-16.59%5 436