NASHVILLE, June 26, 2024 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $135 million refinancing for Cummins Station, a premier mixed-use asset totaling 408,000 square feet in Nashville, Tennessee.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, DZL Management, to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan.

Cummins Station is located at 209 10thAve. S. in the heart of Nashville's Gulch neighborhood. The Gulch is widely known as Nashville's premier office district and is a true live-work-play neighborhood, home to numerous Fortune 500 employers, esteemed blue chip employers and an array of residents. In addition, Cummins Station has immediate proximity to Downtown and I-40 and is within walking distance of more than 3,000 residential housing units, more than 10 hotels and more than 60 food and beverage options.



Originally built in 1906, the iconic historic property has undergone renovations since to transform it into its current state as a premier mixed-use asset offering creative office spaces, 46,000 square feet of retail space and unique dining options.



According to JLL "Despite the challenges posed by the evolving macro-economic climate and headwinds faced by the office sector, there remains a viable pool of liquidity for office assets in prime locations boasting strong tenancy and exceptional sponsorship."



