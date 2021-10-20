Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $155.6M trade of luxury Las Vegas multi-housing community closes

LAS VEGAS - Oct. 20, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $155.6 million sale of Ely at The Curve, a 456-unit, luxury, mid-rise multi-housing complex in the suburban community of Spring Valley in Las Vegas, Nevada.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, The Calida Group. LaSalle Investment Management acquired the asset.

Built in 2010, Ely at The Curve comprises one- and two-bedroom units averaging 945 square feet. Units include walk-in closets, all electric kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, breakfast bar or kitchen island and high ceilings with crown molding. The community features two swimming pool and spa areas with private cabanas, a clubhouse with coffee bar, a fully equipped fitness center and an outdoor lounge with fireplace.

Located at 6355 South Riley St., Ely at The Curve is adjacent to the full diamond interchanges of Interstate 215 at Sunset Road and Durango Drive, providing residents with quick, convenient access to the world famous Las Vegas Strip and the greater Las Vegas Valley. The property is approximately 15 minutes away from over 5 million square feet of office space at the McCarran office submarket, 30 minutes away from over 2 million square feet of office space in downtown Las Vegas and 10 minutes away from over 5 million square feet of office space in the Spring Valley corridor. The community is also approximately seven miles from the McCarren International Airport. Additionally, residents are 10 minutes from Summerlin's vibrant downtown district.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors John Cunningham (#S.0174792) and Charles Steele (#BS.0144397).

"Ely at The Curve represents a unique opportunity to acquire a well-maintained asset within the submarket," said Cunningham. "Las Vegas continues to attract institutional, qualified investors, recognizing our diversified and growing economy."

