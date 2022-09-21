Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : 18-property industrial portfolio in the Midwest sells for $13M

MINNEAPOLIS, September 20, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $13 million sale of an 18-property industrial portfolio totaling 105,500 square feet across four Midwest states. Twelve of the buildings are in Minnesota, three are in Iowa, two are in Wisconsin and one is in North Dakota.

JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of Ebert Construction. Essjay Investment Co acquired the portfolio.

The buildings were completed between 2007 and 2021 as build-to-suit mission-critical facilities for Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). The portfolio consists of:

2291 Ross Dr., Albert Lea, MN

1925 42nd Ave. W, Alexandria, MN

2314 Cram Ave. SE, Bemidji, MN

702 Thiesse Dr., Brainerd, MN

180 Industrial Park Rd. S, Buhl, MN

12820 US Hwy. 10, Wadena, MN

1088 Cormorant Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN

3205 SE 7th St., Grand Rapids, MN

3761 Midway Rd., Hermantown, MN

1177 Benjamin Ave., SE Hutchinson, MN

39555 Golden Ave., North Branch, MN

2501 1st St. N, Willmar, MN

638 Radio Rd., Storm Lake, IA

1726 Moelleres Dr., Decorah, IA

604 Midway Blvd., Fort Dodge, IA

33723 Delagrave Dr., Prairie du Chien, WI

5517 E.M. Copps Dr., Stevens Point, WI

1601 19th St. N, Wahpeton, ND

Each building is located in a different market proximate to Frito-Lay's core retailer locations. The facilities are strategically located to serve Frito Lay's "Direct Store Delivery" system, the largest DSD system in North America. This delivery system enables individual drivers to quickly deliver product to retailers throughout their respective markets.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Directors Matt Hazelton and Cory Villaume.

"We had a lot of interest from all over the country in this group of assets given the credit profile of Frito-Lay, and the "mission critical" nature of these bin facilities," Villaume. "Even though these properties are all in rural areas throughout the Midwest, this transaction is a great example of the flight to credit quality we are seeing take place across the board".

