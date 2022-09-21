Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
160.15 USD   -2.51%
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 18-property industrial portfolio in the Midwest sells for $13M
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Philadelphia-MSA retail center sold
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Camelback Center fetches $61.8M in recent sale
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : 18-property industrial portfolio in the Midwest sells for $13M

09/21/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, September 20, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $13 million sale of an 18-property industrial portfolio totaling 105,500 square feet across four Midwest states. Twelve of the buildings are in Minnesota, three are in Iowa, two are in Wisconsin and one is in North Dakota.

JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of Ebert Construction. Essjay Investment Co acquired the portfolio.

The buildings were completed between 2007 and 2021 as build-to-suit mission-critical facilities for Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). The portfolio consists of:

  • 2291 Ross Dr., Albert Lea, MN
  • 1925 42nd Ave. W, Alexandria, MN
  • 2314 Cram Ave. SE, Bemidji, MN
  • 702 Thiesse Dr., Brainerd, MN
  • 180 Industrial Park Rd. S, Buhl, MN
  • 12820 US Hwy. 10, Wadena, MN
  • 1088 Cormorant Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN
  • 3205 SE 7th St., Grand Rapids, MN
  • 3761 Midway Rd., Hermantown, MN
  • 1177 Benjamin Ave., SE Hutchinson, MN
  • 39555 Golden Ave., North Branch, MN
  • 2501 1st St. N, Willmar, MN
  • 638 Radio Rd., Storm Lake, IA
  • 1726 Moelleres Dr., Decorah, IA
  • 604 Midway Blvd., Fort Dodge, IA
  • 33723 Delagrave Dr., Prairie du Chien, WI
  • 5517 E.M. Copps Dr., Stevens Point, WI
  • 1601 19th St. N, Wahpeton, ND

Each building is located in a different market proximate to Frito-Lay's core retailer locations. The facilities are strategically located to serve Frito Lay's "Direct Store Delivery" system, the largest DSD system in North America. This delivery system enables individual drivers to quickly deliver product to retailers throughout their respective markets.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Directors Matt Hazelton and Cory Villaume.

"We had a lot of interest from all over the country in this group of assets given the credit profile of Frito-Lay, and the "mission critical" nature of these bin facilities," Villaume. "Even though these properties are all in rural areas throughout the Midwest, this transaction is a great example of the flight to credit quality we are seeing take place across the board".

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 18-property industrial portfolio in the Midwest sells fo..
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Philadelphia-MSA retail center sold
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Camelback Center fetches $61.8M in recent sale
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Dallas Expands Industrial Team with Key New Hire
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $61M construction loan secured for suburban Dallas senio..
PU
09/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL secures $133.6M financing for Nashville multi-housin..
PU
09/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northwest Denver retail center sells for $6.44M
PU
09/15JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : First ground-up Flex by JLL space will open in Q2 2023
PU
09/15JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Joint venture acquires 830 Third Ave. in $72M off-market..
PU
09/15JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of Iowa retail center closes for $27.5M
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 193 M - -
Net income 2022 871 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 674 M 7 674 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 160,15 $
Average target price 259,29 $
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.54%7 674
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.90%24 168
KE HOLDINGS INC.-10.29%22 844
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.04%13 255
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-47.94%7 947
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-35.68%5 318