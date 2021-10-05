Log in
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $190M refinancing secured for Class A office in San Francisco

10/05/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $190 million refinancing for 633 Folsom St., a fully leased, 271,000-square-foot, Class A office building in the SOMA submarket of San Francisco, California.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The Swig Company, to secure the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Bank of China.

Originally developed in 1967, 633 Folsom St. underwent a significant renovation and expansion completed in 2021 that added five new floors, all new building systems, exterior façade and an outdoor plaza. The property is now the new home and corporate headquarters location for Asana, a cloud-based application for workplace management and team collaboration.

633 Folsom St. is located in the heart of the SOMA submarket offering quick access to local public transportation and Interstates 80 and 280. Additionally, the property is surrounded by many dining, entertainment and retail amenities throughout San Francisco's financial district.

The JLL Capital Markets debt team that represented the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Bruce Ganong, Associate Lillian Roos and Analyst Spencer Bergthold.

"It was a privilege to work with the Swig team again to help secure a long-term financing solution to refinance the construction loan that we helped arrange over three years ago," said Ganong.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. ("JLL") is a real estate broker licensed with the California Department of Real Estate, license #01223413.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 18:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
