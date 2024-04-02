LOS ANGELES, Apr. 2, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced that it arranged the $197 million sale of Commerce Way Distribution Center totalling 819,004 square feet in Fontana, California.

JLL represented the seller, Manulife Investment Management on behalf of clients, and procured the buyer, EQT Exeter.

Built in 2000, Commerce Way Distribution Center features a cross-dock configuration and 30-foot clear heights. The building is located at 13423-13473 Santa Ana Ave. and strategically benefits from being in the Inland Empire, the largest industrial market nationwide with immediate access to the nation's most critical supply chain infrastructure and Southern California's population of over 25 million people.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Patrick Nally and Mark Detmer, Senior Director Evan Moran and Director Makenna Peter. The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Executive Managing Director Kevin Mackenzie, Senior Managing Director Brian Torp and Director Samuel Godfrey. The Inland Empire Markets Team was led by Executive Managing Director Mike McCrary and Senior Managing Director Ruben Goodsell.

