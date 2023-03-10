Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $24.93M financing secured for industrial development in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Mar. 9, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $24.93 million in construction financing for the development of Rialto II, a 114,115-square-foot Class A industrial development in Rialto, California.

JLL represented the borrower, Lovett Industrial, in securing the three-year, fixed-rate loan through American Realty Advisors.

Once completed Rialto II will comprise 36-foot clear heights, two grade-level doors, 12 dock-high doors, a 130-foot truck court and 90 parking stalls.

The 6.02-acre site is located at 1910 W. Renaissance Pkwy in Rialto. The project will benefit from the abundance of nearby transportation networks, including Interstates 215, 15 and 10, CA-210, Union Pacific Intermodal Yard, Ontario International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. As a result of the connectivity, future tenants have convenient access to 11 western states in addition to Southern California. In addition, the property has access to the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, the largest port complex in the nation.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Senior Director Peter Thompson, Director Samuel Godfrey and Associate Jordan Leake.

