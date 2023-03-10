Advanced search
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $24.93M financing secured for industrial development in Southern California

03/10/2023 | 12:54am EST
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Mar. 9, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $24.93 million in construction financing for the development of Rialto II, a 114,115-square-foot Class A industrial development in Rialto, California.

JLL represented the borrower, Lovett Industrial, in securing the three-year, fixed-rate loan through American Realty Advisors.

Once completed Rialto II will comprise 36-foot clear heights, two grade-level doors, 12 dock-high doors, a 130-foot truck court and 90 parking stalls.

The 6.02-acre site is located at 1910 W. Renaissance Pkwy in Rialto. The project will benefit from the abundance of nearby transportation networks, including Interstates 215, 15 and 10, CA-210, Union Pacific Intermodal Yard, Ontario International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. As a result of the connectivity, future tenants have convenient access to 11 western states in addition to Southern California. In addition, the property has access to the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, the largest port complex in the nation.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Senior Director Peter Thompson, Director Samuel Godfrey and Associate Jordan Leake.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. ("JLL") is a real estate broker licensed with the California Department of Real Estate, license #01223413.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 05:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
