Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $27.3M trade of new housing community near Minneapolis closes

10/18/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS - Oct. 18, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $27.3 million sale and arranged the acquisition financing for Frost English Silver, a newly-built, 107-unit, luxury, 55+ housing community in Maplewood, Minnesota.

JLL Marketed the property on behalf of, Sherman Associates. An affiliate of Axial Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired the property. Additionally, working on behalf of Axial, JLL secured the seven-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.

Frost English Silver comprises one- and two-bedroom units averaging 876 square feet. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring, granite countertops, full size washer/dryers and balcony/patios. The community features a fitness center, outdoor patio with grilling stations, community room, salon, indoor lap pool, heated underground parking and direct access to gateway state trail.

Located at 1957 English St., Frost English Silver is within walking distance to parks, lakes, trails and golf courses. A 1.4-mile-drive to the north provides access to Highway 36, a major east-west thoroughfare providing frontage to numerous retailers and businesses. Downtown St. Paul, 3M's corporate headquarters, St. John's Hospital, Maplewood Mall and Rosedale Center are all within a 10-minute drive.

According to Scott Larson, Axial's Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Capital Markets, "This acquisition furthers a key component of our housing strategy devoted to serving an empty-nester population. We are committed to Active Adult assets like Frost English Silver, and look forward to investing with developers and acquiring properties similar to Frost English Silver, both locally and nationally."

Anchored by Minneapolis and St. Paul, the Twin Cities metro area is one of the most economically diverse and culturally vibrant regions in the country. It has the nation's 16th largest MSA, with approximately 3.7 million residents in a 13-county area. Approximately 62 percent of Minnesota residents live within this area, serving as a testament to its importance as the economic engine of the state of Minnesota. The Metropolitan Council projects that the metropolitan population will grow 31 percent between 2010 and 2040.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Directors Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Director Adam Haydon, and Senior Managing Director Ken Dayton.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement team representing the borrower was led by Managing Director Jeff Lepley.

"Frost English is an exceptional asset and highlights the strong investor demand for independent senior living communities in the Twin Cities. Grateful to be a part of this one - truly a win-win for both buyer and seller.," said Talberg. "We had several bids for this asset from local and out-of-state groups as Minneapolis remains a target market for major investors across the country."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 17:21:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
01:22pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $27.3M trade of new housing community near Minneapolis c..
PU
01:02pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Kevin Davis named to Cornell's CREF advisory board
PU
11:52aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban Dallas multi-housing community refinanced
PU
10/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Two-hotel portfolio in high-growth Pacific Northwest tra..
PU
10/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Fully leased Denver-area distribution center sells
PU
10/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northern New Jersey office building acquisition financed..
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL's Atlanta Capital Markets group hires multi-housing ..
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Multi-housing community trades for $30.25M in Portland a..
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes sale and financing of a purpose-built Chicago..
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Upper East Side residential property sells for $5.25M
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 343 M - -
Net income 2021 791 M - -
Net cash 2021 67,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 860 M 12 860 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 253,64 $
Average target price 302,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED70.95%12 860
CBRE GROUP, INC.61.78%33 389
KE HOLDINGS INC.-64.22%26 224
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.63%24 035
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION38.23%8 540
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-42.73%7 116