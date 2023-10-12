LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged $32.9 million in financing for 300 East Arrow Highway, a single-tenant industrial building totalling 165,070 square feet in San Dimas, California.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, CapRock Partners, to secure the non-recourse loan.

300 E. Arrow Highway is fully leased to Western Pacific Storage Solutions, a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial storage solutions, shelving systems, and material handling. The company has occupied the space for its manufacturing operations since 2001.

Built in 1972 and expanded in 1989, 300 E. Arrow Highway features 15 dock-high doors and one ground-level door, a 130-foot secured truck court and multiple points of ingress/egress. It offers ample parking, 4000A/480V power and approximately 21,000 square feet of two-story office.

Located along the high-traffic Arrow Highway, the property provides prime visibility as well as quick access to the nearby 57, 60 and I-210 freeways and Ontario International Airport. It is located approximately 49 miles from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach offering considerable drayage savings for the tenant. The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director Greg Brown, Senior Director Peter Thompson and Analysts Kyle White and Allie Black.

