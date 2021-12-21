Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $34.34M in financing secured for DC-area multi-housing property

12/21/2021 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 21, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $34.34 million in financing for the acquisition of The Mark, a 227-unit, mid-rise, value-add multi-housing community located in the Washington, D.C. community of Alexandria, Virginia.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Washington Property Company, to secure a three-year, floating-rate, non-recourse, bridge loan with one-year extensions through MetLife Investment Management.

The Mark contains 34 unrenovated units, 90 partially renovated units and 103 fully renovated units. Unrenovated units offer granite countertops, white appliances, classic cabinetry and tile flooring in kitchens and bathrooms. Fully renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and hardwood flooring in kitchens and living rooms. The property's amenities include a swimming pool with an outdoor sundeck, an outdoor lounge and terrace, a grilling patio and fire pit, a lobby with a coffee bar and commuter transit screen, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a private fitness studio, a 24-hour dry cleaning and laundry service, a business center with flexible work-from-home stations, a club room with an expansive bar and a game room.

Situated between I-495 and Duke Street at 100 S. Reynolds St., The Mark offers residents quick access to major employment hubs such as downtown Alexandria, Arlington and Washington, D.C. Providing several transportation options for residents, the property is 1.4 miles from the Van Dorn Metro Station, four metro stops to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and one metro stop from the King Street Old Town Metro stop, which also serves as a station for Amtrak and VRE. The community is also just 6.5 miles from Virginia Tech's new Innovation Campus and four metro stops from the headquarters of a global e-commerce giant. The location is proximate to several retail options at Bailey's Crossroads, Alexandria Commons, Carlyle Plaza and Hoffman Town Center. Additionally, The Mark is a 0.5-mile walk to Landmark Mall Redevelopment, which, when completed, will consist of a 4.2 million square-foot mixed-use project anchored by Inova Health System hospital.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director Jimmy Conley and Director Drake Greer.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
11:30aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $34.34M in financing secured for DC-area multi-housing p..
PU
10:50aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Financing secured for Class A multi-housing community in..
PU
04:38aDBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on Deco 2019-RAM DAC with Negative Trends
AQ
12/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New large-scale Miami retail center sells for $108M
PU
12/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sheldon Butte multi housing community in Oregon sells
PU
12/20Riverside and Convexity Form Venture with Canyon Partners to Develop 30-Story Office To..
PR
12/17JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : San Diego logistics center sells for $135M
PU
12/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Financing secured for Class A industrial park developmen..
PU
12/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Life sciences demand propels another Durham, NC, propert..
PU
12/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Newly constructed retail strip center near San Diego tra..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 909 M - -
Net income 2021 883 M - -
Net Debt 2021 57,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 078 M 12 078 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 239,31 $
Average target price 326,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED67.85%12 078
CBRE GROUP, INC.57.76%32 454
KE HOLDINGS INC.-71.87%20 614
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-57.08%15 090
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION35.39%8 003
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.56.94%6 046