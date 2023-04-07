Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
138.14 USD   -0.06%
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $34.5M financing secured for industrial development in Northeast New Jersey

04/07/2023 | 05:05am EDT
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Apr. 6, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $34.5 million in construction financing for the development of 30 Cross Street, a two-building warehouse and distribution center totaling 187,530 square feet in Bogota and Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

JLL represented the borrower, a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, and The Hampshire Companies, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan with extension options through Texas Capital Bank.

Upon completion, the property will be comprised of two buildings totaling 187,530 square feet that feature 36-foot clear ceilings, 52 by 50-foot column spacing, 21 dock-high doors and 268 automobile parking spaces.

The 11.71-acre site offers unparalleled access to New York City via the George Washington Bridge, and has exceptional access to major Northern New Jersey thoroughfares, including the New Jersey Turnpike and Interstates 78 and 80. Newark Liberty International Airport and the Port of New York and New Jersey are nearby as well. This access to major transportation infrastructure will allow future tenants to reach 72% of the U.S. population within a 24-hour drive.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Michael Klein, John Rose and Jon Mikula and Associate Ryan Carroll.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 167 M - -
Net income 2023 654 M - -
Net Debt 2023 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 576 M 6 576 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 103 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 138,14 $
Average target price 199,38 $
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Cominelli CEO
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.32%6 576
KE HOLDINGS INC.35.24%23 570
CBRE GROUP, INC.-8.64%21 267
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED1.62%14 476
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.40.72%10 441
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION14.08%6 249
