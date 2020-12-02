Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $35.8M construction financing secured for the development of West Shore Apartments

12/02/2020 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, December 2, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $35.8 million in financing for the development of the Class-A West Shore Apartments located at 2330-2351 Commerce Park Dr. N.E. in Palm Bay, Florida.

JLL worked on behalf of Northshore Development to secure the senior loan with Centennial Bank and preferred equity with Parse Capital.

Once completed, West Shore Apartments will consist of 248 units averaging 1,006 square feet. The property will feature high-end interior finishes and community amenities such as a resort style pool, fire pit and fountain, seating areas with Pergolas, dog park and a high-tech fitness center.

The West Shore Apartments are located in Florida's Space Coast which has experienced continuous growth in population and employment opportunities, with the area becoming a burgeoning home to new-to-market commercial aerospace companies, in addition to the renowned Kennedy Space Center.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director Brian Gaswirth and Associate Alejandro Ramirez.

'Northshore Development has significant development experience in this market with West Shore essentially being Phase 2 of the already successful Aqua Apartments,' Gaswirth said. 'The Centennial Bank, Parse Capital and Northshore partnership is set to capitalize on the continued growth and demand in the market.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Centennial Bank is a customer focused bank that provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York. The company prides itself on excellent customer service, convenience to its account holders and taking care of the communities in which, it operates.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:22:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
01:23pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $35.8M construction financing secured for the ..
PU
12:35pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban office/life sciences assets get boost..
PU
11:27aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $150M refinancing secured for the iconic Fairm..
PU
10:21aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Mission-critical industrial facility near Orla..
PU
12/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : American Express Signature Experiences Take Of..
PU
12/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Southport Business Park in Raleigh-Durham sold
PU
12/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Acquisition financing and equity raised for Va..
PU
12/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban Boston building leased to Whole Foods..
PU
12/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Class A warehouse facility near Charleston tra..
PU
11/30JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Office/flex industrial complex in Houston trad..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 674 M - -
Net income 2020 353 M - -
Net Debt 2020 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 6 870 M 6 870 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 149,17 $
Last Close Price 133,91 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-24.01%6 870
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.142.50%25 189
CBRE GROUP, INC.0.57%20 202
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION49.82%5 956
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.19.14%5 642
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.376.08%3 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ