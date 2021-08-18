Log in
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : 39-unit luxury rental property in Brooklyn seeks $34.5M

08/18/2021
NEW YORK, August 18, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it is exclusively marketing for sale a luxury rental property at 840 Fulton St. in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. The newly constructed property, which comprises 39 residential units and one retail unit, seeks $34.5 million.

Constructed in 2019, the seven-story, 39,266-square-foot property features a retail space occupied by Wholesome Farms Market. The building offers superior amenities, including a gym, lounge, game room, bike room and a rooftop terrace, and boasts views of the New York City skyline. The building is conveniently located near the Clinton-Washington subway station, which provides direct Manhattan access via the C line. The property stands in a dynamic neighborhood with a wide array of nearby restaurants, nightlife, shopping and attractions.

The JLL Capital Markets team marketing the property on behalf of the seller is led by Vice Chairmen Stephen Palmese and Brendan Maddigan; Managing Directors Winfield Clifford, Michael Mazzara and Ethan Stanton; Senior Director Steven Rutman and Vice President Patrick Madigan. Managing Director Peter Rotchford and Senior Director Jillian Mariutti are the financing leads.

'This is an investment opportunity for a well-located rental property with a long-term tax abatement,' Palmese said.

'The building is perfectly positioned to accommodate renters seeking condo-quality space with abundant in-building and neighborhood amenities,' Clifford added.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 18:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
