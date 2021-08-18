Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : 39-unit luxury rental property in Brooklyn seeks $34.5M

NEW YORK, August 18, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it is exclusively marketing for sale a luxury rental property at 840 Fulton St. in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. The newly constructed property, which comprises 39 residential units and one retail unit, seeks $34.5 million.

Constructed in 2019, the seven-story, 39,266-square-foot property features a retail space occupied by Wholesome Farms Market. The building offers superior amenities, including a gym, lounge, game room, bike room and a rooftop terrace, and boasts views of the New York City skyline. The building is conveniently located near the Clinton-Washington subway station, which provides direct Manhattan access via the C line. The property stands in a dynamic neighborhood with a wide array of nearby restaurants, nightlife, shopping and attractions.

The JLL Capital Markets team marketing the property on behalf of the seller is led by Vice Chairmen Stephen Palmese and Brendan Maddigan; Managing Directors Winfield Clifford, Michael Mazzara and Ethan Stanton; Senior Director Steven Rutman and Vice President Patrick Madigan. Managing Director Peter Rotchford and Senior Director Jillian Mariutti are the financing leads.

'This is an investment opportunity for a well-located rental property with a long-term tax abatement,' Palmese said.

'The building is perfectly positioned to accommodate renters seeking condo-quality space with abundant in-building and neighborhood amenities,' Clifford added.

