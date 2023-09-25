SAN DIEGO, Sep. 25, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the $40 million acquisition financing for Alligood Industrial Park, a newly-delivered, two-building, Class A industrial development situated on 36.4 acres and comprising 410,370 square feet. The property is located just outside of Nashville in Lebanon, Tennessee.

JLL represented the buyer, Pearlmark Real Estate ("Pearlmark") to secure the five-year, fixed-rate senior loan through a life insurance company.

The property features 32' clear heights, 135' truck courts, 76 dock doors, 2000-amp, 480-volt electrical, and ESFR sprinklers.

The property benefits from a prime location just 30 miles outside of Nashville within the Wilson County submarket. More than 50% of the U.S. lives within 650 miles of Nashville, and 75% of U.S. markets are within a one- to two day-drive. The property is proximate to the 10 Fortune 1,000 headquarters and 5 Fortune 500 headquarters within the Nashville MSA.

Additionally, Wilson County serves as one of the fastest growing industrial submarkets in Nashville. According to CoStar, Wilson County's industrial sales volume over the past year has reached over $350 million. Furthermore, asking rents have increased by at least 7% each year since 2014. In the last 12 months, roughly 4.6 million square feet of product has delivered to meet the area's demand.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Director Aldon Cole, Brian Carlton, and Associate Brad Vansant.

"Pearlmark seized the opportunity to acquire a new, Class A development poised to benefit from the long-term growth projections for the greater Nashville metro. It is important to note that for quality projects and sponsors, debt capital is available even within the backdrop of a challenging market. We were able to run a competitive process on behalf of Pearlmark and were pleased to provide accretive financing for this strategic investment," said Cole.

