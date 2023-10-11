ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the $40 million sale of BlueLinx Atlanta IOS, a low-coverage/IOS distribution facility totalling 585,637 square feet in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Stockbridge, to procure the buyer, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.

The property sits on a 64.7-acre parcel with approximately 55 usable acres and 4.5 additional acres for potential future expansion. Key building features include 28-foot clear heights, active CSX rail spur, eight dock-high doors, 42 grade-level drive-in bays, a fully paved yard and ample storage sheds.

Located at 200 Hosea Rd., BlueLinx Atlanta IOS is situated less than one mile from the Gwinnett County Airport (LZU) and 2.5 miles from the GA-316 & U.S. 29 interchange. The asset is also located 8.9 miles from I-85, which acts as the region's logistical lynchpin connecting three major distribution corridors: I-85, I-20 and I-285, which provide vital distribution connectivity to Atlanta's major population centers and the greater East Coast.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth and Britton Burdette and Directors Mitchell Townsend and Jim Freeman

