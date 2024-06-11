ATLANTA, June 10, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged approximately $42.48 million in construction financing for Stonemont Park 75 South, an upcoming industrial park in Locust Grove, Georgia.

JLL worked on behalf of Stonemont Financial Group to facilitate the loan from Principal Asset Management.



The project will consist of three rear-load buildings totaling approximately 903,701 square feet. The structures will feature clear heights ranging from 32 to 40 feet, 143 dock-high doors, 130-foot truck courts, 280 trailer parking stalls and 645 car parking stalls.



The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director Gregg Shapiro, Senior Director Dan Kearns, Vice President Kelsey Bawcombe and Associate Hunter Rich.



"Despite a challenging capital markets environment, the caliber of Stonemont's sponsorship, coupled with the strength of this location, enabled us to secure attractive construction financing with a top-tier lender in Principal Asset Management," Shapiro commented.



Kearns added, "We are excited to help build the relationship between two great firms in Principal and Stonemont."



JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.

