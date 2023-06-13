Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $49.2M construction financing secured for Birtcher Development's Class A industrial distribution facility in Fontana, CA

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif, June 13, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $49.2 million in construction financing for the development of Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana, a Class A industrial distribution facility currently under construction totalling 330,048 square feet in Fontana, California.

JLL represented the borrower, Birtcher Development LLC, to secure the three-year loan with two one-year extensions from a life insurance company.

"JLL's Capital Markets Debt Advisory team did an incredible job facilitating bids for financing this project and seeing it through to closing, despite the current economic headwinds the investment market is facing," said Brooke Birtcher Gustafson, Manging Director of Birtcher Development.

Located at the Southwest Corner of Banana Ave. and Santa Ana Ave., the property is positioned on over 13 acres in one of the strongest industrial markets in the U.S. The state-of-the-art distribution facility will boast 36-foot clear heights, 51 dock-high doors, 85 trailer parking stalls and a 185-foot truck court.

The site is ideally located in the Inland Empire West submarket. Nearby access to the Southern California Freeway System is provided via on/off ramps at the I-15 Freeway and the I-10 Freeway connecting Los Angeles to the eastern US. The location is further enhanced by its five-mile proximity to the Union Pacific Intermodal Yard and the Ontario International Airport. From this location, companies can conveniently service the 11 Western states and all Southern California in a less than two-day drive.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team that represented the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Greg Brown, Senior Director Peter Thompson, and Analyst Spencer Seibring.

