  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:44:27 2023-06-13 pm EDT
152.46 USD   +0.63%
02:17pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : $49.2M construction financing secured for Birtcher Development's Class A industrial distribution facility in Fontana, CA
PU
02:17pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Class A multi-housing development in Colorado Springs secures construction financing
PU
02:17pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Dallas closes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $49.2M construction financing secured for Birtcher Development's Class A industrial distribution facility in Fontana, CA

06/13/2023 | 02:17pm EDT
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif, June 13, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $49.2 million in construction financing for the development of Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana, a Class A industrial distribution facility currently under construction totalling 330,048 square feet in Fontana, California.

JLL represented the borrower, Birtcher Development LLC, to secure the three-year loan with two one-year extensions from a life insurance company.

"JLL's Capital Markets Debt Advisory team did an incredible job facilitating bids for financing this project and seeing it through to closing, despite the current economic headwinds the investment market is facing," said Brooke Birtcher Gustafson, Manging Director of Birtcher Development.

Located at the Southwest Corner of Banana Ave. and Santa Ana Ave., the property is positioned on over 13 acres in one of the strongest industrial markets in the U.S. The state-of-the-art distribution facility will boast 36-foot clear heights, 51 dock-high doors, 85 trailer parking stalls and a 185-foot truck court.

The site is ideally located in the Inland Empire West submarket. Nearby access to the Southern California Freeway System is provided via on/off ramps at the I-15 Freeway and the I-10 Freeway connecting Los Angeles to the eastern US. The location is further enhanced by its five-mile proximity to the Union Pacific Intermodal Yard and the Ontario International Airport. From this location, companies can conveniently service the 11 Western states and all Southern California in a less than two-day drive.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team that represented the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Greg Brown, Senior Director Peter Thompson, and Analyst Spencer Seibring.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos, and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. ("JLL") is a real estate broker licensed with the California Department of Real Estate, license #01223413.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 18:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
