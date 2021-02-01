Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $50M financing secured for Class A office in Washington, D.C. metro area

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Feb. 1, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $50 million in financing for Eastboro V, a 222,989-square-foot, Class A office building in Tysons, Virginia.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The Meridian Group to secure the five-year, floating-rate loan through a national bank.

Eastboro V is located at 8251 Greensboro Dr. adjacent to the Greensboro Metrorail station in Northern Virginia and has direct vehicular connectivity to the entire Washington, D.C. region. Additionally, Eastboro V is positioned within walking distance of numerous amenities, including The Boro, a 4.25 million-square-foot mixed-use project developed by The Meridian Group featuring a 70,000-square-foot Whole Foods, numerous restaurants and bars, theatres, coffee shops as well as commercial space.

The nine-story property was completed in 1996 as a build-to-suit for Booz Allen Hamilton, who occupies the entire facility as its global headquarters.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Paul Spellman, Dan McIntyre, Rob Carey and Drake Greer.

'We continue to see attractive capital for well-leased office assets with credit quality and term, as evidenced by this execution, which was a new entrant to the market and a first-time relationship for our borrower,' noted Spellman.

