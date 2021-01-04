Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $59.6M construction loan secured for Lynwind at Championsgate

ORLANDO, January 4, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $59.6 million in construction financing to build Lynwind at Championsgate, a luxury mid-rise apartment development located in Orlando, Florida's bustling southern submarket of Davenport.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The Latigo Group, to secure a structured loan through a private real estate investment firm and a regional bank. Construction is planned to begin immediately and complete in May 2022.

Lynwind at Championsgate will consist of 384 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boasting high-end finishes. The property will comprise six four-story buildings and offer 661 parking spaces for residents. The apartments will also offer best-in-class community amenities including a clubhouse, crystalline pool with cabanas, fitness center, yoga studio and dog spa.

Located at Town Center Blvd. and Grey Heron Blvd., Lynwind at Championsgate is within 20 minutes of Orlando's largest employers, with the population anticipated to grow 20% in the next five years. Nearby, residents have access to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, among other shopping, dining, entertainment, hospitality and golf options, including the Reunion Resort & Golf Club, Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate, Encore Club and three Publix supermarkets within just a few miles of the property. Lynwind at Championsgate is also proximate to major roadways such as I-4, SR 429, SR 417 and the Turnpike for regional connectivity.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Director Bercut Smith, Senior Managing Director Charles Halladay, Senior Director Tarik Bateh and Associates Jonah Aelyon and Jen Swanson.

Smith said, 'Despite the current environment, The Latigo Group's hands-on approach of identifying quality sites to develop the best product available in the market was well received by the lending community. JLL was pleased to have a role in introducing The Latigo Group to new lending relationships.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

