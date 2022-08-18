Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $60.25M sale of multi-housing community near Las Vegas closes

PHOENIX, August 17, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $60.25 million sale of Vantage Lofts with a price per unit closing of $547,727. The property is a 110-unit, luxury multi-housing community located within the Las Vegas metro in Henderson, Nevada.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Bascom Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"). Keller Investment Properties acquired the asset.

Built in 2014, Vantage Lofts features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets, oversized sun decks, private balconies, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, utility rooms with washer and dryers, wood-inspired flooring and an average size of 1840 square feet. Community amenities include underground parking, electric car charging, an e-lounge with a Wi-Fi café, an indoor jet stream swim spa, an infinity edge spa, a luxe clubhouse with a media room, a modern-style pool with cabanas and daybeds, an outdoor barbecue and a spa-inspired cardio and weight room.

Situated at 201 S Gibson Rd, Vantage Lofts is located north of the northwest corner of Gibson Road and Paseo Verde Parkway, just south of the I-215. This prime location allows for convenient access to the entire metro via the I-515 and I-215 towards Downtown Las Vegas or The Strip. Additionally, the property is a quick five-minute drive to The District at Green Valley Ranch, 10 minutes from the Galleria at Sunset shopping center and only eight miles away from UNLV. Vantage Lofts is also just six miles from the Harry Reid International Airport.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors John Cunningham and Charles Steele.

"Vantage Lofts represents the new high watermark for Las Vegas multi-housing price per unit," said Cunningham.

