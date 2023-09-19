DENVER, Sept. 18, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged $61,340,000 in financing for a four-property industrial portfolio totalling 428,488 square feet in Colorado, New York, Tennessee and Washington.

JLL represented the borrower, EverWest Real Estate Investors, and worked to secure the loan from institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives. The 6-year, full term interest only loan was secured at a competitive interest rate.

The four-property portfolio is 98.3% leased and comprises a variety of multi- and single-tenant warehouse, distribution and manufacturing buildings. The properties feature clear heights ranging from 24 to 32 feet, with a total of 47 dock-high doors and 17 drive-in doors. The properties are in great infill locations in four primary U.S. industrial markets at the following addresses:

- 1550 and 1210 E 73rd Ave. in Denver, Colorado

- 6335 1st Ave. South in Seattle, Washington

- 2947 Brick Church Pike in Nashville, Tennessee

- 55-30 46th St. in Maspeth, New York

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director Eric Tupler and Managing Director Kristian Lichtenfels along with Senior Managing Director Brian Dawson, Director Kaden Eichmeier and Senior Director Jillian Mariutti.

"Big thanks to the teams at J.P. Morgan Asset Management and JLL for all of their help in getting this financing completed in a challenging financing environment." Tom Karbowski, Managing Director, EverWest.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

