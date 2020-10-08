Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $65M non-performing loan sale hits the market

NEW YORK, October 8, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has been engaged on behalf of a CMBS special servicer to market the sale of a $65 million non-performing loan secured by the first mortgage on Southland Mall Miami, a large-format shopping center located in the South Florida community of Cutler Bay.
Southland Mall Miami is a 988,025-square-foot indoor mall located within a densely populated trade area of more than three million residents. Foreclosure on the property has been initiated, and the loan was originally structured with a two-year term with three one-year extension options. This offering provides investors with a unique opportunity to acquire a non-performing note at an attractive basis with a path to title on a well-located retail asset with redevelopment potential.
The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller includes Managing Director Tom Hall and Senior Managing Director Danny Finkle.
'It is rare that a legitimate redevelopment opportunity of this scale becomes available,' Hall said. 'Southland Mall is sure to garner interest from a variety of investors eager to enter this growth market.'
