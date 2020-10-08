Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $65M non-performing loan sale hits the market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

NEW YORK, October 8, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has been engaged on behalf of a CMBS special servicer to market the sale of a $65 million non-performing loan secured by the first mortgage on Southland Mall Miami, a large-format shopping center located in the South Florida community of Cutler Bay.

Southland Mall Miami is a 988,025-square-foot indoor mall located within a densely populated trade area of more than three million residents. Foreclosure on the property has been initiated, and the loan was originally structured with a two-year term with three one-year extension options. This offering provides investors with a unique opportunity to acquire a non-performing note at an attractive basis with a path to title on a well-located retail asset with redevelopment potential.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller includes Managing Director Tom Hall and Senior Managing Director Danny Finkle.

'It is rare that a legitimate redevelopment opportunity of this scale becomes available,' Hall said. 'Southland Mall is sure to garner interest from a variety of investors eager to enter this growth market.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
05:40pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $65M non-performing loan sale hits the market
PU
02:25pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Beachwold Residential adds additional loan pro..
PU
08:01aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Ea..
PR
10/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : SKB Companies receives $19.15M loan for Mason ..
PU
10/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Permanent financing secured for Centurion Unio..
PU
10/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $88.89M construction loan secured for Fremont ..
PU
10/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Boutique retail property in Harvard Square tra..
PU
10/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes sale of grocery-anchored retail cen..
PU
10/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Wealhouse Capital and Western Wealth secure $8..
PU
10/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Livingston Street Capital purchases seniors ho..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 379 M - -
Net income 2020 263 M - -
Net Debt 2020 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 5 460 M 5 460 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 136,33 $
Last Close Price 105,45 $
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.43%5 460
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.131.29%23 968
CBRE GROUP, INC.-20.13%15 910
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.44.05%6 804
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION46.25%5 781
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.29.87%4 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group