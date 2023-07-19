DENVER, July 19, 2023 -JLLCapital Markets announced today that it has arranged the $7.042 million refinancing for Gary Manor, a 198-unit, age-restricted, 100% HAP multi-housing community located in Gary, Indiana within the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin MSA.



JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Monroe Group Limited and Steele Properties, to secure the ten-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac Multifamily. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC., a Freddie Mac Optigo℠ lender.

Built in 1980 and substantially renovated in 2011, Gary Manor is an age-restricted (62+) and disabled family multi-housing property. The property consists of a 12-story building for seniors and four, two-story walk-up buildings for families, and floor plans include 172 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. Amenities include elevator service, on-site property management and maintenance, ADA accessible units, on-site parking, a community room with a kitchen and a laundry facility.

Situated at 1200 Washington St., Gary Manor is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Gary. The community is just one block off the main street and bus route and offers residents close proximity to I-65.

The JLL Capital Markets Advisory team was led by Director Leif Olsen and Managing Director Kristian Lichtenfels.

"JLL is thankful for the opportunity work on behalf of Steele Properties in securing a great loan from Freddie Mac for the recapitalization of Gary Manor," said Olsen. "We were able to leverage a full market engagement from each of the agency lenders on this loan request. Steele Properties managed to navigate a volatile treasury market by utilizing Freddie Mac's index lock offering and was further able to maximize proceeds on the debt service constrained financing by opting to exercise Freddie Mac's rate buy-down option. Freddie Mac continues to provide certainty of execution in the midst of a difficult debt market."

