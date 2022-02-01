Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $72.5M construction loan secured for luxury high-rise condo development in Tampa

02/01/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today it has arranged a $72.5 million construction loan for the development of Altura Bayshore, a 73-unit, luxury, high-rise condominium project directly off of the renowned Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The Ronto Group, to secure the loan from MSD Partners, L.P.

With an anticipated completion date of 2024, Altura Bayshore will tower 22 stories above Hillsborough Bay and Bayshore Boulevard, which has the world's longest uninterrupted sidewalk. The project will have a first-class amenity package with stunning panoramic water views, a luxury sky deck and pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, club and entertainment room, guest suites, multiple sports courts, a synthetic turf putting green, dog park and barbecue grills, among others. The units were designed to provide residents with sunrise, sunset and water views and open and spacious floor plans with high ceilings resembling single-family homes. Units also include private elevator foyers, designer-selected finishes throughout, open terraces and energy-efficient sliding glass windows and doors.

Altura Bayshore's premier location at 2910 West Barcelona St. in Tampa will provide residents with all the advantages of urban Florida living, including access to retail, entertainment, outdoor activities and nightlife. SOHO District and Hyde Park Village are both within easy walking distance, and the Downtown Tampa Arts District is just a short drive away.

"We are pleased to partner with The Ronto Group in financing the development of this incredible new condominium project in Tampa," said Jason Kollander, the Co-Head of Real Estate Credit and a Managing Director of MSD Partners. "This financing of Altura Bayshore also represents the further extension of MSD's commitment to Florida, where we are extremely active through projects and other investments in Miami, Naples, and Boca Raton."

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Steve Klein, Managing Director Brian Gaswirth, Director Reid Carleton and Director Drew Jennewein.

"As one of the preeminent condo developers on Florida's west coast, The Ronto Group has proven time and again their ability to successfully design and deliver premier residential developments," Klein said.

"We are thrilled to see the team continue their successful partnership with MSD after previous successes in Southwest Florida," Gaswirth added.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge deliver best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory, or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 17:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
12:52pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $72.5M construction loan secured for luxury high-rise co..
PU
12:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Multi-housing community financed in suburban Savannah wi..
PU
11:52aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Distribution facility trade shows booming demand for New..
PU
11:32aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $24.25M in financing secured for Arizona workforce housi..
PU
10:22aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northwest Atlanta industrial portfolio sells for $112
PU
01/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Acquisition financing arranged for trophy office tower i..
PU
01/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $78M paid for a four-building Bay Area R&D / office camp..
PU
01/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $37M in refinancing secured for a multi-housing portfoli..
PU
01/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PU
01/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Churchill Real Estate secures $55M refinancing for luxur..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 985 M - -
Net income 2021 887 M - -
Net Debt 2021 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 657 M 12 657 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 250,79 $
Average target price 326,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.89%12 657
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.61%33 238
KE HOLDINGS INC.8.30%25 950
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-19.87%12 821
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-18.47%6 995
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-1.56%6 414