PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged $96.5 million in construction financing for The Base, Phase I, a seven-building logistics development totalling 1.2 million square feet in Glendale, Arizona.

JLL represented the borrower, ViaWest Group, and secured the construction loan from Bank OZK.

Situated on 82.55 acres, the state-of-the-art facility will feature buildings between 80,000 and 310,000 square feet with clear heights up to 36 feet. There will be 105 trailer parking spaces and 1,325 auto parking spaces on site with 236 dock-high doors, 38 grade level doors in rear-load and cross-dock configurations. Building sizes were designed to accommodate a wide range of divisibility between 20,000 square feet and full-building users up to 310,000 square feet. The Base, Phase I, is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The project will be located at the NWC of Litchfield Rd. and Bethany Home Rd. in the West Valley of Phoenix, home of the booming Loop 303 industrial corridor. The Base benefits from its proximity to the Phoenix freeway network, which provides strategic connectivity throughout the Metro and major West Coast markets via Loop-303, I-10 and Loop-101.

The West Valley market area is comprised of the Southwest, Northwest and Grand Avenue Industrial submarkets. Phoenix's West Valley is viewed by the industrial sector as an extension of the Southern California/Inland Empire Industrial market due to its relatively low cost and ability to drive round-trip to Southern California while staying within the federal 11-hour daily driving limit.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Executive Managing Director Kevin MacKenzie, Senior Director Jason Carlos and Associate Jarrod Howard.

