DALLAS, June 4, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged acquisition financing for Parkside, a 362,299-square-foot industrial facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.

JLL represented the borrower, Blue Ridge Industrial, and secured the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through RGA Reinsurance Company.

The property is currently 97 percent leased and is located at 440 Goodys Ln. It features 25-foot clear heights, 43 dock high doors and rear-loading capabilities. Parkside sits within the thriving industrial market of Knoxville and is currently leased to WestRock (NYSE:WRK) and Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB).



The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Jim Curtin and Senior Director Jarrod McCabe.

