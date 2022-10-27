Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Aldi-anchored retail center in Los Angeles' South Bay sells for $15.12M

IRVINE, Oct. 25, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $15.12 million sale of Redondo Plaza, a 28,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center located within Los Angeles' South Bay in Gardena, California.

JLL represent the seller, Storm Properties, and procured the private 1031 exchange buyer.

Built in 2002 and renovated in 2018, the 100-percent-leased Redondo Plaza is anchored by Aldi, which has 11.5 years remaining on the existing 15-year NNN lease. Additional tenants include Domino's Pizza, T-Mobile, Jackson Hewitt, Super Laundry and Crazy Rock'n Sushi.

Situated at 1550 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., the property boasts over 230,000 residents within a three-mile radius. In addition, the center's ideal location on W. Redondo Beach Boulevard, one of the main thoroughfares in Gardena, exposes the property to over 33,800 vehicles per day. Redondo Plaza is easily accessible to the Los Angeles South Bay submarket and located less than seven miles from the beach.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that arranged the transaction was led by Managing Director Gleb Lvovich, Senior Director Daniel Tyner, Managing Director Geoff Tranchina and Managing Director Bryan Ley.

"Grocery-anchored retail in primary markets continues to draw significant interest from investors today," Tyner said. "The strong performance of grocery-anchored centers along with active capital searching for these opportunities has kept market activity robust, and we expect this trend to continue into 2023."

"We are excited to continue our momentum in closing with private investors as the capital markets evolve in 2022. In the second half of 2022, our team has closed almost $400M in retail trades across 14 transactions with unique, private capital investors. It is clear investors are attracted to the fundamentals and stable cash flow available in the retail space," Lvovich said.

